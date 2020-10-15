CHARITY EVENT FOR THE SAN JOSE OBRERO ORPHANAGE





On Saturday 10 October a charity fundraising event was held at Bar Carmens, in El Chaparral for Orihuela’s San Jose Obrero Orphanage.

The event was organised by Ken and Lyn Adams and supported by Loulabelle Fashions and Gifts

Tickets, which included a fashion show and afternoon tea, were completely sold out within a few days and together with a raffle raised 701 euro which will now be handed over to the orphanage.

The next fashion show, also in support of San Jose Obrero, will be held at the bar on Saturday 21 November 2020 starting 2pm

Call Michael at Bar Carmens on telephone 96 507 7480 or Lyn on 676 650 210