



Despite the challenges the sports industry has endured in the past few months, the Melbourne spring fair prizemoney is still a big attraction to leading European trainers. For punters that bet on Melbourne Cup , they’ll be pleased to know that the acceptance has reached a ten year high. Local handlers have also been attracted by the Melbourne Cup’s spoils in what is regarded richest race of all.

The Melbourne cup prizemoney of eight million USD is the leading attraction of the spring, which has already attracted up to 94 horses at the first acceptance. Among the 94 are the touted favorites who have paid to remain in competition. Several of the accepted horses are from abroad, while 82 are trained in Australia.

This year, the total number of the first acceptance was a considerable rise from last year’s total of 80 before COVID struck. These are the highest numbers experienced since 2010, during which the deadline was closed 21 days earlier.

However, this year’s foreign entries are relatively lower than the average registered in previous seasons. Previously, foreign entries have been averaging at 16, but this year the number has dropped to 12. Even though the number did not drop drastically, the restrictions on staff and quarantine requirements might have played a part in the slight drop in foreign numbers. These lower foreign entries have been counterbalanced with a rise in local entries.

Danny O’Brien seems to hold the most substantial hand having six horses among the first acceptances. Among his horses are last-start remarkable winners Russian Camelot, Orderofthegarter, and Saracen Knight. He also has reigning champion Vow and Declare.

Russian Camelot has risen to be the favorite among the bookmakers, followed closely by Surprise Baby. Chris Waller’s stable is also looking strong with top-class mare Verry Elleegant amongst the nine first acceptors.

Most of the foreign entries hail from father and son training duo Aidan and Joseph O’Brien. Also, Andreas Wohler, the German trainer that won with the Protectionist, has entered Ashrun. Irishman Willie Mullins has fronted stayers True Self and Stratum while Charlie Fellowes will return with Prince of Arran. Andrew Balding’s Dashing Willoughby is also due.

Stratum will go by the name Stratum Albion in his time in Melbourne to avoid name confusion and clashing with a previous high profile Stratum, the 200s Golden Slipper winner. Tony Bloom, the Chairman of English Premier League team Brighton and Hove Albion, is the owner of Stratum Albion. Tony Bloom will also use the event to promote his EPL club.

This year’s long-awaited Melbourne Cup will kick off on November 3rd at 3 PM. This year’s race promises to be more exciting than before, with several celebrations taking place in and out of the racecourse. There will be many other extra races and social events to entertain everyone during the tournament.

The event also usually presents the opportunity for fans to showcase their sense of style with ladies often seen donned in expensive hats and colorful dresses. As you gear up for the event, you can rest assured that you’ll get a full and enchanting package.