Los Montesinos 2020 October Fiestas





By Andrew Atkinson

Fourteen local artistes showcased on stage showing their skills to imitate, parody or sing live performances of the VIII Edition of ‘Feel A Star’ at the Cultural and Music centre Los Montesinos during the October Fiesta.

The 2020 Los Montesinos Fiesta was scaled down, due to the health and safety guidelines in place, due to the coronavirus situation.

A music parade also took place in the streets of the Vega Baja town.

There was also a mass that was held in honour of the virgin del Pilar, Patron of Los, on October 12.