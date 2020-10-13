Giant 7ft 6in Gujjar set to become world’s tallest cricketer





By Andrew Atkinson

Giant 7ft 6ins tall Mudassir Gujjar is set to become the world’s tallest cricketer.

Gujjar, 21, who plays cricket for the Lahore Qalandars, has ambitions to play on the world stage for Pakistan.

Mudassir, from Lahore, Pakistan, who stood over seven-foot-tall as a youth said:

‘I was the tallest child in the school and in the neighbourhood.

“I was six-foot-tall aged 10, and in high school, I was above seven-feet-tall.”

Gujjar, training for the Pakistan Super League at Lahore Qalandars, said: “My height is a blessing. I can run faster and be the fastest bowler.

“I started training seven months ago to become a bowler. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, there is a pause.

“I hope one day I will be the tallest bowler in the world.”

Madrid United CC win Euro Cricket T10 series

Madrid United CC won the European Cricket T10 series, with a “Golden Ball’ dramatic victory against Levante CC.

In what was the first ever golden ball in T10 cricket Waqar held his nerves to score the two runs needed from one ball. Failure would have seen Levante CC lift the Trophy.