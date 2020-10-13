Eagle Patrol (Air Force Acrobatic Patrol) Santiago de la Ribera, San Javier in Pilar de la Horadada sky





By Andrew Atkinson

The Santiago de la Ribera Eagle Patrol took to the sky on October 12 in Pilar de la Horadada on the day of their Patron Saint the Holy Virgin of Pilar.

“Many thanks to the Pilareña who informed us that if everything went well in Madrid, this beautiful flyby would be carried out by the Eagle Acrobatic Patrol of the Air Force in our town,” said a spokesperson from the Ayuntamiento.

“On Hispanic day and day of our Patron in Pilar de la Horadada, after the celebration of the National holiday, the Eagle Patrol (Air Force Acrobatic Patrol) based in Santiago de la Ribera, San Javier, Murcia, passed through our town to cross our sky.

“Remember, that this gesture of our airmen was not on the agenda and we were hopeful that there was no unforeseen circumstances and we were able to hear the sound of these fighters,” said the Ayuntamiento spokesperson.