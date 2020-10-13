Dettori sheds tears after superstar Enable retired





Quote: ‘I did cry. It was a bit of an emotional moment, we were still thinking about rolling the dice one more time’ – Dettori

By Andrew Atkinson

Frankie Dettori shed tears after it was announced that superstar racehorse Enable will be retired and moved to stud to be covered by Kingman, after her last race in the Arc de Triomphe.

“I did cry. It was a bit of an emotional moment because we were still thinking about rolling the dice one more time,” revealed Dettori.

Enable’s triple Arc de Triomphe bid in 2020 was thwarted by the heavy going after a deluge of rain had fallen on Longchamp.

Enable retired with three Ascot King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes under her saddle, being among 15 victories during an illustrious career.

Enable held entries on Champions’ Day at Ascot on October 15 and after having a blow on the Newmarket gallops last week it was aired a final race on British turf was scheduled.

“I had to emotionally accept it. I woke up this morning (October 12) and I was fine. Now that I know that she’s safe and she’s gone, I’m able to slowly be touched by emotions and just look at the wider picture,” said Dettori.

“She’s done so brilliant for all of us – I love her. I’m never going to forget her. We had a tremendous journey for three-and-a-half, four years. She was the horse that most touched my heart,” said Dettori.

Dettori, 49, said highlights included Enable’s win in the 2019 King George, gaining a neck win ahead of Crystal Ocean: “What a race. But the best performance would be the first Arc. Never at any stage I thought was she going to get beat.

“And the Oaks – so many great performances – I’ll cherish all of them. She’s been a superstar.”

Dettori added: “Obviously I shed a tear as I was a bit emotional. She has touched my heart and has been one of the great mares of our generation. I accept the decision and she doesn’t owe anyone anything.”

Enable’s owners Juddmonte, is headed by Saudi prince Khalid Abdullah, said she would begin a breeding career next year and her first partner will be leading stallion Kingman.

“Enable has retired happy and sound after an extraordinary career,” said trainer John Gosden.

“Her daily presence has been a joy and her record in Group Ones including four Oaks, three King Georges, two Arcs, an Eclipse and a Breeders’ Cup Turf is a marvel and unprecedented,” added Gosden.

