Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for coronavirus





According to the Portuguese Football Federation Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for coronavirus.

He will now will miss his country’s UEFA Nations League game against Sweden and the next two Juventus games, including his team’s debut in the Champions League.

However the 35-year-old is not showing any symptoms and he has been sent home from international duty while he self-isolates.

The remainder of the Portuguese squad has been negative in the subsequent tests.

Portugal played out a 0-0 draw with France in Paris on Sunday and are top of their Nations League group, level on points with the world champions.