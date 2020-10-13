



The last 24 hours has seen two new deaths in the province of Alicante, although infections have fallen to 79

The number of hospitalisations continues to increase, with 14 new admissions in one day

The province of Alicante has registered two new deaths in the last 24 hours due to the coronavirus pandemic, putting the total number of deaths at 589 since March. However, the number of infections has fallen significantly with the Ministry of Health reporting 79 new cases, the lowest figure since August 6.

In the whole of the Valencian Community there are 268 new infections of the virus confirmed by PCR test, which takes the total number of positives to 46,132 people.

By province, the distribution is: 132 in Castellón (5,079 in total); 79 in Alicante (15,479 in total), and 57 in the province of Valencia (25,567 in total). The total number of unassigned patients rises to 7. Thus, there are currently 5,187 active cases, which represents 9.29% of the total positives.

The number of patients admitted to hospital in the province continues to rise, with 173 hospitalisations, 14 more than on Monday. There are also 31 patients in the ICU, one more than yesterday.

In the whole of the Valencian Community, 12 more people have died in the last 24 hours due to the pandemic, one in Castellón, two in Alicante and nine in the province of Valencia.

There are 9 new outbreaks in the community, but just one of them in the province of Alicante:

Valencia : 8 cases. Social origin

Rafelcofer : 5 cases. Social origin

Benicarló : 3 cases. Social origin

Vinaròs : 3 cases. Social origin

Godella : 7 cases. Social origin

Burjassot : 5 cases. Social origin

Vinaròs : 4 cases. Social origin

Alcoi : 4 cases. Social origin

Ontinyent : 12 cases. Social origin

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that the Valencian Community has the lowest cumulative incidence in the whole of Spain in the last 7 days with 39.47 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, while the current average for Spain is 128.96 cases.

The cumulative incidence for the last 14 days in the Valencian Community is 95.09 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, which places it in second place behind the Canary Islands with 87.26 cases.

The average for Spain in the last 14 days is 263.35 cases.