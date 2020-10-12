



With the Valencians over and the Southern and South Alicante Divisions not starting till next week it has been a reasonably quiet week bowling but behind the scenes it has been a bee hive of activity preparing and instructing captains and players with the security and operating protocols for the protection of all against Covid 19.

However the clubs internal competitions for last year were finally completed with:

Lynne Bishop and Maggie Furness beating Barbara Brown and Sue Wilson to win the Ladies Pairs.

Maggie Furness beating Sue Kemp to win the Ladies Singles.

Lynne Bishop, Carol and Gary Thorpe beating Brian Dunn, Barbara and Arthur Brown to win in the Mixed Triples.

Martin Foulcer,Charlie Watkins and Gary Thorpe beating Brian Pointon, Derek Stevenson and Pat Rafferty to win in the Mens Triples.

Vistabella were away to La Siesta in the Winter League scoring a decisive with of 2 – 12 with shots 69 – 119. With good wins for: Richard Willey, Maggie Furness 7 – 22, Kath Reid, Carol Thorpe 8 – 26

Vistabella Bowls Club is sponsored by: Venture Fleet Services, TV Choice, Oneway Services, Serenity Insurance, Carpet Heaven.

How about coming and have a go at bowling we would be pleased to see you. We can arrange a free session and lesson . You could get hooked it’s a fabulous game and a very sociable one you’ll meet lots of new friends.

Also bowlers are most welcome, and we are looking for new members. Please contact: Club Captain –Neil Burrows neilburrows@gmail.com or Charlie Watkins Membership Secretary charlieatpathways@yahoo.co.uk. Reported by : Montestan