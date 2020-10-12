



COVID has now forced the closure of the iconic La Zenia Hotel which, on it’s privileged seafront location, has joined an ever increasing list of local hotels that has temporarily ceased activity.

Page three features the Royal British Poppy Appeal which get’s under way this coming week. This year will be like no other with fundraising becoming increasingly important as a result of Covid-19 .

And once again a major event at Villamartin Plaza has been closed down by Orihuela’s Local Police with the President, Casey Shaddock, criticising the officers concerned saying that they are not being treated fairly.