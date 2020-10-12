



An exciting week for the club with our three day open triples competition.

The weather was good and the bowling excellent. The semi-finalists were James Cutting, Terry Morgan and Suzi Cooper versus Allen Bowen, Violet Campbell and Fred Roberts and Kath Waywell, Bob Bromley and Phil Hasler versus Norman Prior, Graham Shoots and David Morrison.

In the final the team of Suzi Cooper met the team of David Morrison. After a display of excellent bowling Norman, Graham and David were the winners.

Our Winter League team met with the Bonalba team at our home green and managed a brilliant 12-2 win. Winning rinks were Ralph Jones, Barry Edwards 19-15, Irene Everett, David Blackie 15-14, Tom Fromson, Bob Bromley 21-15, Kath Waywell, Phil Hasler 16-14 and Pauline Johnson, Dave Tilley 18-16. Well done team.