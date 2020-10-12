



The employee experience at work is key for any business. It’s affected by many factors including the physical and technological environment, as well as the culture of an organisation. Despite this, many HR departments don’t meet their full potential when it comes to staff satisfaction.

This is partly due to time having to be spent on administrative tasks, and also perhaps because they are unsure of the best ways to achieve this goal. Here’s a quick overview of why employee experience matters and what you can do about it in your business.

Why is employee experience so important?

The benefits of having happy staff are well documented, yet companies are often not aware of them. These advantages include increased productivity and better teamwork, improved staff retention and engagement, fewer absences, plus higher creativity, motivation and innovation – all of which also translate into higher profit for your company.

How can HR keep employees happy?

Employee experience is not solely the responsibility of the HR department, but they do have an important role to play – as any HR company will agree. Here are some ideas for ways in which your business can boost the experience of your employees: