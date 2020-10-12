



Wednesday saw the WL played at home when the Celtic Isle played Greenlands Pioneers and home advantage came out on top with a score of 8-6 aggregate of 110-97. Winners were D Jones D Morrison 32-12, S Johnson J Pooley 23-14, L Freeman J Bright 18-16

The North v South inter club game was played on Thursday with a tight game ending in a victory for the Suvverners by 113 to 103 and was followed by Fish and Chips in newspaper (no mushy peas though) great day with fine turn out.

Well done to Norman Prior Graham Shoots and Dave Morrison for winning the San Luis Open Trips comp, well done boys

SAPS is now in the afternoon on Saturdays staring at 1–30 pm, great fun and coaching if needed for 2 hours with shoes and bowls supplied all for 5 Euros

ELWYN MORRIS