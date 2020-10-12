



In an announcement on it’s blog and Facebook pages the English language CinemaPilar has announced that it will be closing its doors for the final time following the showing of The Lady and the Van on Thursday 29 October.

Due to both the health pandemic and BREXIT the level of public attendance has dropped dramatically. It has fallen from about 100 people a week to 15 or 20, a situation that is completely untenable for the association as it has continued to lose money every week since the theatre reopened in August following lockdown.

As a result, the decision has now been made to permanently close the Duplex Cinema.

CinemaPilar has been showing English language films twice weekly for over 7 years and in their final joint announcement Diego and Tish, the centre organisers, said that they bitterly regret the decision, adding their thanks for all the support they have received in the intervening years.

The showings really have been a labour of love by both individuals and the expat community should be extremely grateful for the sacrifices and the effort made by the pair whilst the cinema has been active.

If you have been an attendee and would like to say your farewells to Diego and Tish you still have time to do so as there are three remaining showings, below, which will take place on the next 3 Thursday evenings, all at 7pm.

Thursday, October 15th at 19:00 o´clock: The film will be “SORRY WE MISSED YOU”

Thursday, October 22nd.”BOHEMIAN RAPSODY”

Thursday, October 29 (last day): “THE LADY IN THE VAN”

As an occasional visitor to the theatre I too would like to add my thanks for the contribution that Diego and Trish have made to expat life in Spain.