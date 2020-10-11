



It has been a long time in the coming but last week the Torrevieja U3A were finally able to provide a social event for a number of its members. Not since March has the association been able to arrange anything for its members to come together socially and enjoy an entertaining activity. The participants met up at the Greenlands golf centre near Los Montesinos in order that they could take part in a round of Crazy Golf.

The members were greeted with a smile by the Social Team organisers and were shown to their individually marked tables which were laid out to provide them with sanitizer, Golf clubs and balls. After playing their round, the members returned to their individual tables where they were able to tuck into a meal which had been pre-ordered.

Everything was carefully arranged to ensure full compliance with Covid 19 rules and everything ran smoothly.

Everyone a winner. Let’s hope for more events in the future.

Barry Weston