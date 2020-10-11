



SPORTING DOLORES – 1 CD THADER ROJALES – 3

BY STEVE HIBBERD

Thader manager Raul Mora, has certainly put his team through the mill during a series of 10 pre-season friendlies. The latest of these, involved a trip to La Alameda Stadium, Dolores, to face the newly promoted regional 1 side. Although behind closed doors, thanks to club president Lloyd Dummett, I was able to gain official admittance to report on last Thursday nights encounter.

Not many clubs elect to wear shocking pink shirts, but Dolores were brave enough to don such a snazzy colour, whilst Thader chose an all blue kit. Played on Astroturf, it was like looking at a map of London underground, for different colour lines differentiated the main pitch from another 2 pitches within.

The men in blue were out of the traps in record time, taking a 2-goal lead within the first 20 minutes. New signing Quique or Kike (it’s spelt both ways on team sheets!), just can’t stop scoring, so he made light work of dispatching Nino’s assist for the opening goal.

Then Nino turned scorer, when he swept home a pass from Nano to double his sides advantage. There was only one team in it, for not only did Quique head agonisingly past the post, but a Lloyd long range free kick rattled the cross bar.

It wasn’t only the cross bar that got rattled, for a mini brawl ensued following a rash Rafa challenge, which many Dolores players took exception to! On the stroke of half time, a fierce free kick on the edge of the box, struck a Thader defender player on the arm. In line with the crazy new hand ball law, the resultant penalty was dispatched with ease.

Nano should have scored when one on one with the Dolores keeper, but the defender shot straight at him. As tempers reached boiling point, a yellow card triggered Lloyd being substituted. Having virtually nothing to do all game, Adrian did well when he made an important save at the foot of his near post on 75 mins.

Juan made the game safe 2 minutes later, his header from Borja’s cross gave the keeper no chance. Although well onside, the overworked referee ruled out Quino’s late goal for offside, but without an assistant of any description, I sympathise with his decision.

Next weekend the real stuff commences. Thader start their Preferente division campaign with an away match against Oriheula ‘B’, who normally play on Sunday mornings (10am ko) at La Murada (although at time of going to print, this was not official). Check out Thader Rojales facebook page for further updated details.