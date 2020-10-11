Local author continues heart-warming tale of family life with new book ‘JOAN’





Three years ago Jacqueline Carpenter moved from Essex and took early retirement in Los Alcazares on the Mar Menor. On her “To Do” list was to write a book.

Jacqueline’s first novel ‘LOUISA’ was published last year, gaining an overwhelming response, which it still continues to receive. It was the author’s debut novel and the first of a trilogy. JOAN is the second novel and was published last week.

The novel continues a heart-warming tale of family life in England during the 1950’s. World War Two is over and Great Britain is celebrating.

Louisa, a pretty war widow, has remarried and taken her two sons from Bermondsey, London to live with her new husband, Mark, in Biddenden, a beautiful farming village deep in the Weald of Kent.

Will they all live happily ever after?

Join Louisa, her lovable family and quirky friends for a decade in their lives as they encounter love, strength, happiness, sorrow, deceit and human kindness.

Both LOUISA and JOAN are available at Amazon or Kindle.

Last year Jacqueline ran a competition asking readers to have their photos taken with LOUISA and post them on Facebook. Pictures arrived from all over the world. A local photographer Alan Morris chose the winner, Michelle Smith, who won a voucher to Little Sicily, Tripadvisor’s number one restaurant in Los Alcazares.

And I understand that she will be doing something similar with her new book, JOAN, which will be announced on 2nd November. It’s currently top secret but she is already accumulating vouchers in local restaurants as prizes.