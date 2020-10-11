Monday’s ‘Counter Game’ was the version where it was only after the hole had been played did you find out how many scores out of the four were to count. In first place, coming in with 96 points, were Reg Akehurst, Ian Moir, Terry Field and Pete Dunn. The Silver, with 94, was claimed by Petina Murray, AnneMarie Weisheit, Friedel Kneble and Mike Mahony.

On Wednesday It was round 4 (of 6) to decide this year’s individual Stableford champion. Giving her overall score a big boost in the Lady’s section Liz Robertson took the day with 40 points. In the men’s competition it was Trevor Pullyblank, with 39 points, who just edged out Pete Dunn on countback. Two ‘2’s today going to Lindsay Forbes and Mark Western.

Friday’s ‘Change Partners’ saw our favourites duly oblige as Terry Field, Mark Western, John Dobson and Petina Murray took the day with 86 points. In contention for most of the game but just falling short, with 83, it was Benedicte Kruse, Nigel Price and Ken & Liz Robertson.

Por ultimo, Mike Mahony says to his caddy, ‘Please stop checking your watch all the time. It’s too much of a distraction’. Caddy replies, ‘It’s not a watch it’s a compass.’

Pues hasta la semana que viene

Peter Reffell