Hell Red (1-2), Seen Not Herd (2-1), Great White Shark (9-2) and Bartat (6-1) 173-1 fromthehorsesmouth.info accumulator





Eponina (22-1) fromthehorsesmouth.info tip Chelmsford place

By Andrew Atkinson

Eponina (22-1) fromthehorsesmouth.info each-way selection trained by Michael Appleby and ridden by Theodore Ladd ran third in the Support The Injured Jockeys Fund Fillies Handicap at Chelmsford on Saturday.

Bartat (6-1) trained by Mick Channon won the tote Handicap, under Charles Bishop. Lovely Breeze (11-8) ridden by Hollie Doyle and trained by Hugo Palmer was beaten a neck in the EBF Novice Maiden by Ralph Beckett trained Bullace.

Azets (11-2) selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info ridden by Cameron Noble and trained by Jane Chapple-Hyam finished third in the tote UK Handicap, beaten a neck and a neck by Madame Peltier and Burke And Wills, respectively.

Hugo Palmer trained Sheila ridden by Jason Hart (7-4) finished third behind Dutch Painting and Global Art.

Hell Red (1-2), Seen Not Herd (2-1), Great White Shark (9-2) and Bartat (6-1) completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info selections 173-1 accumulator. A Yankee bet returned £502. A Lucky 15 returned £519.

