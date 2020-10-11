Flannigans celebrate St Patrick’s Day October 17!





Flannigans Irish bar at Laguna Green is ready to celebrate St Patrick’s Day, upon having completed refurbishing at the official Guinness pub and Gastro pub.

“Having missed celebrating St Patrick’s Day in March we are going to celebrate it on October 17 – in true Flannigans style with lots of free giveaways and great entertainment. We look foward to seeing you all there,” said co-proprietor Kenny Redmond.

Flannigans Irish bar has undertaken an extension to the kitchen, with dining set to be at the forefront of the pub: “We have created more seating inside for our customers to enjoy in the winter months. We have also added extra toilets.

“The stage has been relocated to the back area, to enable everyone on both sides of Flannigans, to enjoy our great entertainment. Once again again we have fully sound-proofed the bar, in keeping with Spanish law for live music,” said Kenny.

FLANNIGANS BAR Local 3 Entre Narancos 03319 Telephone: 965 06 43 95.