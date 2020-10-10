



By Andrew Atkinson

The first round matches at the UK Snooker Championship that gets underway in November will switch from York to Milton Keynes, during November 23-26.

“In these difficult times we are working relentlessly to keep our tour going,” said Barry Hearn, chairman of the WST amid COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.

“We will continue to explore all avenues, in terms of staging events and providing access for live fans, while keeping health and safety as our top priority,” said Hearn.

After first round matches at Milton Keynes’ Marshall Arena, games will return to The Barbican in York, during November 28-December 6.

The York Barbican venue has hosted the Triple Crown event since 2011, having previously staged the event during 2001-2006.

“The decision as to whether an audience will be allowed at the Barbican has not yet been made.

“WST will inform ticketholders as soon as plans have been finalised,” said the WST.

Asymptomatic Hearn, 72, tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month and went into self isolation.