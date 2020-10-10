SPANISH PETANQUE TRIPLES ROUNDS HELD IN MOJACAR





For the second week running, Mojácar attracted the best players from across the country to participate in the Triples round of the Spanish Petanque Championship, which will wind up its stay next weekend with the Doubles competition.

These three weeks will bring together more than thirty teams from the Autonomous Communities, with Andalucía and Catalonia being top representatives with five teams each, followed by the Balearic Islands, Madrid, Galicia and Valencia.

The tournament has seen an excellent standard of play so far from the participating teams and, these latest women’s and men’s finals were fiercely contested right up to the closing seconds.

The Catalan Federation CP Santa Coloma “A” Women’s Team, with players Alba Coll, María José Diaz and Laura Mora, took first prize with the Santa Coloma “B” team in second place, followed by Almuñecar CP Internacional who tied with La Salceda de Murcia.

In the Men’s category, CP Salou, with players Santiago Chamizo, Ricardo González Martínez and Ricardo González Pérez, were victorious, with second position going to the Catalan Federation Montmeló Team, followed by a tie for third position between the Castellano-Leon Federation CP Amigos de Monterrubio and Catalan Federation CP Santa Eulalia.

Mojácar Sports Councillor, Ana García, was as always, present throughout to witness all the excitement from the players as well as the many spectators as the rounds were played out, before presenting the trophies to the winners.

With adherence to all the current necessary health and safety measures and rules of play, the Spanish Championship has so far been impeccably organized, matched by an extremely high level of