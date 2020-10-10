Leader Journalist Steve to ‘Brave the shave’





Whilst in lockdown, I was inspired by Captain Tom Moore’s phenomenal Zimmer frame marathon, which became the catalyst for me to do my bit for a worthy cause.

So, I’ve decided to raise money for AFA Torrevieja and Alzheimer’s society UK, by not having a shave or getting my hair cut until 13 Mar 21, when the whole lot will be hopefully painlessly removed!

I’m now just over halfway through my challenge, and have recently raised my JustGiving page. Having contacted Alzheimer’s society, they sent me a pack up, which included a t shirt and sponsorship form.

In addition to this, I will be donating monies that I will have saved by not shaving or having a haircut to AFA Torrevieja, which will amount to approximately 150 euros. STEVE’S BRAVE THE SHAVE, will be held at Quesada Bowls Club on 13 Mar 21 at 2pm, following the regular Saturday roll up.

Any donations should be sent to my JustGiving page.