



The Horadada Council has condemned the appearance of homophobic graffiti that has appeared on painted benches in the municipality saying that they will continue working to eradicate such “vandalism in the town”

The Department of Equality and Youth of the Pilar de la Horadada City Council said that the benches used were those from the “Simply … Love” campaign, the aim of which was to make the LGTBI community more visible in the municipality, a simple gesture that could help people to identify themselves.

It was a move intended to promote equal opportunities between women and men in Pilar de la Horadada demonstrating the town’s commitment against all types of homophobias and school bullying.

A spokesman said that they will continue working to eradicate this type of behaviour in the municipality as they continue working to build a society that is more tolerant of diversity. “For a free love and for equal opportunities between men and women. We cannot accept this type of vandalism”, they said.