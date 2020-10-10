Bartat scores Chelmsford win for Channon

Mick Channon trained fromthehorsesmouth.info headline tip Bartat (6-1) landed the tote Handicap over seven furlongs at Chelmsford on Saturday under jockey Charles Bishop.

Three-year-old Bartat gained a two and a quarters lengths victory over Phoenix Star (15-2) with Frow (4-1) third.

Ex-England and Southampton football star Channon also scored, when saddling 25-1 winner Nastase to victory at York under David Probert in the Rockingham Stakes.

