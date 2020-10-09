Tizzard-Power Fiddlerontheroof Chepstow Listed bid





O’Neill-Notre Pari Silver Trophy Chepstow raid

By Andrew Atkinson

Colin Tizzard saddles six year old Fiddlerontheroof (3.22) ridden by Robbie Power, tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info to win the Class 1 Novices Listed Stakes over 2 miles 3 furlongs at Chepstow on Saturday.

Trainer Jonjo O’Neill saddles Notre Pari (3.57) selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the Group 3 C1 Silver Trophy Handicap Hurdle over 2m 3f. Colin Tizzard trained Beaufort West is also noted each-way.

CHEPSTOW fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.40 Hell Red. 2.12 Le Ligerien. 2.47 Seddon (ew). 3.22 Fiddlerontheroof. 3.57 Notre Pari (ew); Beaufort West (ew). 4.32 Mont Des Avaloirs.

HEXHAM fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 12.25 Kauto D’Amour (ew). 12.55 Train Hill (ew). 1.25 Nortonthorpe Legend (ew). 1.55 Little Bruce (ew). 2.28 Seen Not Herd. 3.03 Diamond Rock (ew). 3.40 Get On John. 4.11 Lelantos.

