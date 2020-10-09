POLICE STOP 'TOTALLY LEGAL EVENT' AS VILLAMARTIN PLAZA MUSIC BAN STRIKES AGAIN





By Andrew Atkinson

Villamartin plaza president and spokesperson Casey Shaddock has hit out at the Orihuela police after a music concert event was stopped on October 8.

“The Policia Local allow music and non-social distancing in over 20 bars in the Orihuela Costa – and do nothing,” alleged Shaddock.

The Police local Orihuela released a video of former Hot Chocolate star Greg Bannis singing on stage at Villamartin, that alleged social distancing COVID-19 restrictions being broken by those in attendance at the plaza.

“What makes closing this so special? If they had made the video correctly, it would have shown distancing. Another example of ‘one rule for one and not another’.

“Please do the same job – to all others, if you to do it correctly!.”

Following the latest 21 days music ban law enforcement put in place by the authorities, amid the COVID-19 spike, Shaddock said: “They say 250 people, the law is 400 at the moment. And most bars are not acting correctly. There is to be no live music in bars during this 21 days, that is the decree.”

Entertainment laws for Orihuela Costa announced in new National and Regional rules, state Bars that serve food and provide professional entertainment can continue to do so, providing all other rules are adhered to.

The entertainer has to be a legal professional, registered as autonomous, or with a legal contract to perform specifically at that bar, at that time, and on that day.

All paperwork must be on the person for the police to check, as per request. The rules for live entertainment may differ, between Municipalities.

COVID-19 legislation includes: no-smoking within 2 metres of any other person; tables of no more than ten people; no dancing; all tables must be socially distanced at 1.5 metres.

All amateur singing and dancing, including karaoke is prohibited. All bars and restaurants must close at 1am and not accept new customers after midnight.

The rules also stated any drinking bar (Bares de copas), a bar/Restaurant that does not have a kitchen, or food service should close for the 21 day period of the increased measures. Protocol that includes nightlife venues of discos, nightclubs and or cocktail bars.

Shaddock said: “The Orihuela Costa has the lowest rate of coronavirus in Spain.

“They stopped a totally legal event, that even they said was legal and licensed.

“They say businesses will get fined if they do not adhere to rules. Why don’t police go to all of the other businesses in the area and shut them down when they are clearly illegal?

“No license, in some cases, no social distancing, dancing, smoking and live music.”

Shaddock added: “I have always supported the police, but it is clearly now one rule for one and one for another.

“Keep pushing the ex-pats away – and see what is left. Our tax money supports Orihuela, with less than 50% coming back to us.

“So keep pushing and see the empty wasteland left and no money going into your coffers. Thanks for shutting down a totally legal night – you should be proud.”

Shaddock has also hit back at comments about musicians, allegedly asking the mayor to help them.

In response, Shaddock said: “All artists that perform here are legal – and do not ask for anything from the mayor.”

Lyn Buchan, who attended the concert said: “We were in Steakstones and the video does not show how it really was.

“Around us the tables were spaced, as per the rules, and masks were being worn when they should. We felt safe.”

However, there was also a sense of criticism following the latest incident in Villamartin plaza, during a time where the coronavirus situation is worsening in certain areas of Spain.