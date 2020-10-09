



Mondain and Great White Shark Cesearawich bid

Spencer booked on Maid In India

By Andrew Atkinson

Richard Hannon trained Chindit (2.55) ridden P. J. Dobbs is tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the Group 1 Darley Dewhurst Stakes showcase at Newmarket on Saturday, with 14 runners going to post over 7 furlongs.

Unbeaten Chindit, winner of the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster, is ante-post 2-1 favourite, ahead of Joseph O’Brien trained Thunder Moon, winner of the Group 1 National Stakes. The Queen is represented by Tactical.

Mark Johnston trained Mondain (16-1) (3.35) ridden by Andrea Atzeni and Willie Mullins Irish trained raider Great White Shark are both selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the International Cesearawich Handicap over 2m 2f.

35 runners go to post in the Class 1 race, with Jason Watson booked to ride Mullins’ Great White Shark. Oisin Murphy is booked to ride Coltrane, winner of the Melrose Handicap at York.

Zoffarelli (1.30) trained by Ralph Beckett and ridden by Rob Hornby is tipped to win the C2 Dubai Nursery over 7f.

Aidan O’Brien trained Kyprios (1.45) ridden by Ryan Moore is tipped to win the Group 3 Godolphin Zetland Stakes, to follow up a win at Galway last month.

Ballydoyle maestro O’Brien saddles Van Gogh (2.20) tipped to win the G3 Emirates C1 Autumn Stakes over 1m.

Preston, Lancashire, Longton, Edges Farm stables based Eric Alston saddles fromthehorsesmouth.into selection Maid In India (4.15) in the Dubai British EBF Stakes over 6f, with Jamie Spencer up.

Highest Ground (4.50) trained by Sir Michael Stoute and ridden by Ryan Moore, is selected by fromthehorsesmouth.info to land the G3 C1 Darley Stakes over 1m 1f, having ran second at York in July and won at Haydock Park in June.

The post Hannon trained Chindit tipped in Darley Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.