Channon to score with Bartat at Chelmsford





By Andrew Atkinson

Trainer Mick Channon saddles Bartat (4.45) ridden by Charles Bishop, tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info to land the tote Handicap over 7 furlongs at Chelmsford on Saturday.

Former England and Southampton football star Channon saddled Bartat to victory at Wolverhampton over 7 furlongs last month and is set to follow-up. Hugh Palmer and Hollie Doyle team up with Lovely Breeze (5.25).

CHELMSFORD fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 4.08 Ammayya (ew). 4.45 Bartat. 5.25 Lovely Breeze. 5.55 Eponina (ew). 6.30 Azets (ew). 7.00 Abel Handy (ew). 7.30 Indian Pursuit (ew). 8.00 Naked Lass. 8.30 Shiela.

