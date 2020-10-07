



In the Leader Newspaper of 28th September I wrote an article called the ‘Travel Industry and Your Money’.

In the article I criticised Booking.com for the way they treat other people’s money, as it would appear their structure is controlled by computer, which does not seem to cope with the real world.

To date we have written to Booking.com many times over the summer concerning the dangers of this virus and because of it on safety grounds we could not accept bookings at certain times and the regulations concerning Covid 19 forbid it. No reply to emails or letters, not even an acknowledgement.

Since that item was written another situation regarding money has happened relating to this company.

As I explained in my original article, we had to refuse bookings following the regulations and also their guidelines. No response from them, only a deduction of our money from what they owed us as a way of a fine, because we had not accepted a booking.

The first was for €150.00, no matter how many times we tried to get in touch with them, but no response. That money has not been repaid.

The second deduction of money was for €199.56 again taken out of our money which they owed us in early September.

We have just returned from the bank … why? Because once again they took the same amount of money €199.56 from our account after sending an invoice saying it was due.

Again they did not reply to our email explaining we did not owe it. However, we were able to show the bank that the money had already been paid a few weeks previously, they immediately stopped payment to them.

Take care, some of them out there, are out to get your money.

Always, always – check your bank statement every morning.

Percy Chattey. Publisher of the Story Telling Series.

www.percychatteybooks.com

www.fuentelargo.com