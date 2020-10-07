Pilar de la Horadada SEPE €162,127.00 work subsidy





By Andrew Atkinson

Forty two staff are undertaking work in Pilar de la Horadada following the town receiving a subsidy from the State Public Employment Service (SEPE), of 162,127.00 euros.

“The 42 workers comprise of 38 agricultural labourers and four foremen, who will be carrying out works until October 20,” said Councillor for Employment, Susi Sanchez Martinez.

“Works being undertaken includes cleaning and conditioning of parks, gardens, rural roads and public green areas in the municipality of Pilar de la Horadada,” said Councillor Sanchez Martinez.

The Councillor for employment, who visited a site to oversee works, said: “I wanted to personally visit the workers, hired through the SEPE-CCLL agreement.

“It has only been possible to do the work in Pilar de la Horadada, thanks to the subsidy from the State Public Employment Service (SEPE), amounting to 162,127.00 euros.”

