Mojácar Celebrates The 10th Anniversary Of The Association Of The Most Beautiful Towns In Spain





Every year on October 1st, the places that are members of ‘The Most Beautiful Towns in Spain’ celebrate the Association’s foundation, which finds itself facing vastly different circumstances on reaching its tenth anniversary.

Mojácar marked the event with a reading given by the local Tourism Councillor, Emmanuel Agüero, with a raising of the town flag along with that of the Association in the presence of the Government Team.

In his speech, there were words of encouragement and hope as the country finds in such a difficult and worrying situation, from both a health and economic perspective. However, this year, rural areas have gained importance, as many people have discovered excellent towns with many advantages to live, invest, work and especially to enjoy a quality visit in safety. Telecommunications is one the main challenges for the future, along with improved connections for the national and international workplace, all essential steppingstones for much needed sustainable and non-seasonal tourism.

Sr. Agüero went on to point out the importance and significance of being part of the Association and Mojácar’s constant commitment to promote the town. The impact of having their quality seal has proved invaluable and, there has been a marked increase in visitor number to the town since Mojácar joined the Association in 2013, along with that of The Most Beautiful Towns in the World.

This special annual day is a time renew to the fight to preserve the artistic and cultural heritage of these special places throughout the country and, acknowledge the important role they play in both sectors and to the tourism sector.