



By Andrew Atkinson

Villamartin plaza will host a finale music evening on October 8, including an appearance of former Hot Chocolate star Greg Bannis.

“We are back for one final night of music on October 8, with an online event from the central stage,” said Villamartin president and spokesperson Casey Shaddock.

“The three finale acts commence with Benny Conway ‘The Piano Man’ at 7.45pm, Greg Bannis from Hot Chocolate at 8.45pm, followed by The Cages and a spectacular fireworks and special lights display. It will be amazing!,” said Casey.

The evening comes amid a ban on music at Villamartin plaza last month, it being one of a number of venues hit by imposed music bans within the Costa Blanca south, that saw Greg Bannis stopped from appearing on stage at Villamartin plaza.

“You can still listen by booking a table in the private terraces at one of the restaurants or bars in the Plaza.

“What a way to end this strange year! Due to social distancing, tables are limited in the private terraces of the bars and there is limited seating of 50 people in front of the stage in the designated plaza area,” added Casey.