



By Andrew Atkinson

Filming of an American film is set to roll in the coves and coasts of Javea, Spain, including La Granadella during October, that could see star actors return to Spain, including Bruce Willis.

Icon actors Kirk Douglas, Sigourney Weaver, Bruce Willis, Richard Dreyfuss, Yul Burner, Paco Rabal, Verónica Forqué and Alfredo Landa are amongst stars filming in Spain in recent years.

Filming is scheduled to get underway in Xabia (Javea) a coastal town in the commerce of Marina Alta, in the province of Alicante, Valencia, by the Mediterranean sea on the side of the Montgo Massif, that sits behind a wide bay and sheltered between two rocky headlands.

Filming shoots span decades in Spain, with the international painter Joaquín Sorolla influencing filming in 1896 for its light, its beauty and its landscapes.

Valencian born Sorolla, whose Valencia high-speed railway station has been named after, who died in Madrid, aged 60 in 1923, excelled in the painting of portraits, landscapes and monumental works of social and historical themes.

His most typical works are characterised by a dexterous representation of the people and landscape under the bright sunlight of Spain and sunlit water.

Filming locations in the fishing port and in Aduanas del Mar have been chosen during October shoots – with security around the docking area for fishing boats and on the promenade – restricting access.

The filming of the latest (unnamed) American film will take place in the coves and coasts of Javea, Spain, including La Granadella during October.

Boats hired by the production company will depart in order to install the necessary equipment for filming in locations, including La Granadella cove.

The Spanish production company has been in charge of the contracts, with the fishing companies and Xàbia (Javea) residents contracted to signing a confidentiality protocol.

Sorolla influenced other Spanish painters. After his death, his widow, Clotilde García del Castillo, left many of his paintings to the Spanish public.

The paintings form the collection known as the Museo Sorolla, which was the artist’s house in Madrid. The museum opened in 1932.

Sorolla’s work is represented in museums throughout Spain, Europe, America, and in many private collections in Europe and America. In 1933, J. Paul Getty purchased 10 Impressionist beach scenes made by Sorolla, several of which are housed in the J. Paul Getty Museum.

In 1960, Sorolla, el pintor de la luz, a short documentary written and directed by Manuel Domínguez, was presented at the Cannes film festival.

The Spanish National Dance Company honoured the painter’s The Provinces of Spain by producing a ballet Sorolla based on the paintings.

‘The Cold Light of Day’ was filmed in 2012, starring Bruce Willis and Sigourney Weaver at the Granadella.

In 2009, ‘My life in Ruins’, was filmed, starring Nia Verdalos in the port, with a scene at the Hotel Miramar. In 2006, ‘Letters to Sorolla’, the biography of the Valencian painter, was filmed.

In 1970, Alfredo Landa starred in ‘Cateto a Port’ with scenes of Cap Prim l from La Caleta and the cliffs of La Granadella from Ambolo.

The Infernal Frigate (1962). In the wake of the Franco regime foreign film productions were made throughout Spain including Javea including The Infernal Frigate that hosted the filming of Billy Budd, directed by Peter Ustinov, about the harsh living conditions in the British Armada of the 18th century.

Liam Neeson was filming in Spain in 2014. The Ambolo shot film sequences of Taken 3, an American production by Olivier Megaton, starring Liam Neeson.

Hollywood iconic film stars Raquel Welch, Faye Dunaway, and Christopher Lee have been on location in Denia, Spain.

The Cold Light of Day was filmed on location at Carretera de la Granadella, Javea and in Moraira starring Bruce Willis and Sigourney Weaver. Willis and Weaver stayed at the Asia Hotel in Benidorm and were taken to film locations by helicopter.

Matt Damon was pictured in Achill, Javea, in 2016, with his wife, Luciana Barroso, and a group of friends to attend the wedding of his brother-in-law-Luciana’s stepbrother, who is from a town in Pedreguer.

