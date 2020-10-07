



By Andrew Atkinson

The Valencian Community Soccer Federation has launched the ‘Juguem segurs. Segur, Juguem’, ahead of the 2020-2021 football and futsal season.

The special health guidelines come into play due to the COVID-19 spike: “Play safe. Segur, Juguem” is intended to sensitize those involved in our sport underlining the importance of complying with the health protocol established by the authorities,” said a FFCV spokesperson.

“The FFCV has always been in favour of starting competitions in all categories of football and futsal, as it is contemplated in a staggered manner from October 18 to mid-November, and this has been transmitted to the Generalitat Valenciana.

“Our federation has been in permanent contact with the political authorities and has been a pioneer in presenting a health protocol for the friendly matches within the Valencian Community.

“Since August to date, thousands of friendly soccer 11, soccer 8 and futsal matches have been held under the supervision of the FFCV, without any serious health problem,” said the spokesperson.

Racing San Miguel, CD Montesinos, Torrevieja, and Thader are clubs that have had pre-season friendlies ahead of the new season.

“This data is in line with the recently published news that highlights the Valencian Community as the autonomous community with the lowest rate of contagion in Spain.

“From the FFCV we are committed to the freedom to play sports as an alternative to sedentary leisure and as an example of normality and responsible coexistence.

“Always complying with the protocols and measures indicated by the health authorities,” said the FFCV spokesperson.

