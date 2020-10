By Andrew Atkinson

Almoradi neighbouring town of Los Dolores has celebrated the Solemn Mass in honour of its Patron La Virgen de Los Dolores.

Once the Celebration was over, a small procession passed in front of its Patroness with a candle that they delivered with the image of the Virgin of Los Dolores, followed by parades and Alborada.

The priest D. Juan Carlos who took the homily, said a few words that he kept with his father before he died, following his passing in April.