VISTABELLA BOWLS REPORT 04/10/2020





With the effect of Covid changing how we go about our everyday lives it has had a dramatic change in how we all play bowls with safety protocols laid down and having to be adhered to. Over the last few weeks we have had the Valencian Championships take place at Greenlands B.C. and La Marina B.C. with the finals taking place at Greenlands on Tuesday.

Vistabella have done really well this year having Lin Watkins/Carol Thorpe and Sandra Burrows/Maggie Furness –Ladies Pairs, Charlie Watkins/Gary Thorpe – Men’s Pairs, Lin &Charlie Watkins – Mixed Pairs, Richard Willey/Carol & Gary Thorpe and Ann Holland/Martin Foulcer/Scott Malden – Mixed Trips in the Semi-Finals then Charlie Watkins/Gary Thorpe – Men’s Pairs, Maggie Furness – Ladies Singles in the finals.

Sandra Burrows and Maggie Furness as runners up in the Ladies Pairs, well done to both. Charlie Watkins and Gary Thorpe becoming this year’s Men’s Pairs Champions after a thrilling match. Then, after playing in a final in the morning, Maggie Furness becoming Ladies Singles Champion in an absolute show stopper in the afternoon. I think all who were watching were stunned by the quality of the bowling.

The last match to finish of the Championships was the Ladies Singles between Maggie and Anne-Marie Robertson. Maggie was 19 -8 ahead but Anne Marie fought back to 19 all. Everyone was gripped to their seats. Anne- Marie’s first two bowls were on the jack with the third laying back- 2 up, with Maggie struggling for position. Maggie’s third bowl laying up against Anne- Marie’s shot bowl, 1 up to Maggie. Anne- Marie’s fourth bowl going wide.

The last bowl from Maggie going wide but glancing off a bowl to lay up against her shot bowl 21-19 to Maggie what a way to win a 29 end match. To mention again Maggie already playing a final in the morning. Well done Maggie Furness a well deserved Champion ! Well done too Charlie and Gary!

The Winter League started this Wednesday with Vistabella away to San Luis resulting in a 12-2 win for Vistabella with 154 shots for and 69 against. Some notable wins were Charlie Watkins , Arthur Brown 33-8, Ann Holland, Scott Malden 34-10 and Kath Reid, Carol Thorpe 28-11.

A good week for Vistabella ! Well done to all !

Vistabella Bowls Club is sponsored by: Venture Fleet Services, TV Choice, Oneway Services, Serenity Insurance, Carpet Heaven. The Winter league is sponsored by Laguna Tavern Entre Naranjos

How about coming and have a go at bowling we would be pleased to see you. We can arrange a free session and lesson . You could get hooked it’s a fabulous game and a very sociable one you’ll meet lots of new friends.

Also bowlers are most welcome, and weare looking for new members. Please contact: Club Captain –Neil Burrows neilburrows@gmail.com or Charlie Watkins Membership Secretary charlieatpathways@yahoo.co.uk. Reported by : Montestan