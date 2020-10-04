



Many banks are set to close accounts belonging to expats living in the EU toward the end of the year but the situation is still far from clear. See the guide on page 2 to find out where your bank stands with regard to the change in ‘passporting’ arrangements.

As we approach the RBL Poppy Appeal it seems that fundraising will be seriously affected by COVID 19. The Orihuela Costa Branch is hoping to bridge the gap with a new GoFundMe page that they have recently set up in a bid to attract additional donors.