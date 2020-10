Week ending 2nd October 2020 – Barry Jones

Wednesday saw the start of this years Winter League, due to Covid-19 everyone had to get used to the new format along with the new Health and Safety rules.

San Miguel Bowls were home to Bonalba winning 12 – 2 (118 shots to 88) the best winning pair were James Cutting & Mary Dyer 31 shots to 10.

A huge congratulations to Val Hignett and Anita Brown on winning the Valencian Ladies Pairs.