Quesada Bowls Club





Not been much to report for the last 3 weeks.

In the Valencian Championships Terry & Peter Morgan played through to the quarter finals but went out to a Vistabella pair.

Peter made it all the way through to win the Mens Singles title becoming the first man to retain the title since the competition started. He is also still the reigning Nationals singles champion as the Nationals were not held this year.

The Come & Go league came to its conclusion on Wednesday. There were 12 players who had achieved the 5 wins required to receive a pride. In time honoured tradition the prizes were presented in reverse order, in this case shot difference. Ken Gordon was second with +47, whilst Hazel Frost took this years top prize with +49 shots. We also had a special prize for Tony Welsh who won 100% of his games played.

The final presentation was to Suzi Cooper for the organisation of the event & for once she was speechless.

Following the last night we retired to the bar for the burger night. The Come & Go burger was the special on offer topped with a ring of black pudding & an egg yolk to represent a bowl with Quesada sticker.

We look forward to our Annual President v Captains match on Friday 9th. Due to the maximum number of bowlers allowed on the green games will be played both morning & afternoon.

Quesada is a competitive, friendly club and we welcome new members. If you are new to bowling or you are an experienced bowler and you would like more information please contact Captain Steve Hibberd on 96 599 3297/656 579 423 or Secretary Terry Morgan on 659 889 878.