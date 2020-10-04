MONTE MAR BOWLS CLUB. FRIDAY LEAGUE





September 25th

Despite all the restrictions everyone has had a good time participating in the Friday night competition, held over six weeks. As always it started out for fun but everyone is competitive so it soon became a competition!!!

The last match was played on Friday 25th September and the winners were Graham Smyth and David Yarrow both with fifty seven points, Ian Hamilton was third with fifty four points. All of matches were great fun, followed by some excellent meals and of course drinks in bars and restaurants in the square.

Thanks to Cindy and Colin who took over from Diane and John for the last two weeks.

