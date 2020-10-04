MOJÁCAR STARTS OFF THE AUTUMN THEATRE RUN WITH THE PLAY “EL MENTIROSO”





Although Mojácar traditionally dedicates the month of November to the theatre, this year, the local Council and Almería Provincial Council have brought their annual focus on performing arts forward to October.

The “Come to the Theatre” circuit begins on Friday October 2nd at 9 p.m. with “El Mentiroso”, the funny comedy by Carlo Goldoni. It will be performed by the MDM Theatre Group, which was created in Buenos Aires by Daniel Vignolo and Mauricio Albera, who have cultivated their own style with live and interactive works, ranging from classical to contemporary.

The play is set in Venice, where funny, intertwined love affairs and entangled seduction attempts occur between the characters, who pretend to be what they are not to pursue their romances. Their lies and deceits then lead them into increasingly complicated situations.

The venue for the show is the town’s Centro de Usos Múltiples and, tickets are on sale at the office there as well as at Mojácar Pueblo’s Tourist Office. Mojácar’s Culture Councillor, Raquel Belmonte, advised prior purchase of tickets, as due to current safety restrictions, seats are extremely limited. She also pointed out that she and her department have taken all the necessary measures to comply with all security measures, without losing the opportunity to enjoy a good night at the theatre.

Mojácar Council, through its Culture Department, wish to support and promote events such as these, which are also all-important in these difficult times, especially at the inclusive price of 3 Euros for entrance.