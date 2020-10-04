



I left you last week with the singles unknown and Tom & Margaret in the semi’s. Well Mo Kidd won her first single and lost her second and Don Fowkes won his first two and narrowly lost his semi-final 21-19. Tom and Margaret won their semi-final and went on to win a very exciting final.

After 4 ends they were 8-1 down and then went on to win the next 6 ends to go 15-8 up. They were then pegged back to 16 all at 16 ends, then won the next 2 ends to win 20-16. Congratulations, I hope you both remember your good woods, because there were plenty and you deserved to win – very well done.

This rounded off nicely a successful Valencian campaign for La Marina Bowls Club. It has been some time since we hosted a major event and our thanks should go to the committee for securing this one.

We cannot let this pass without mentioning names, so thank you Margaret MacLaughlin you were not only the driving force for the new carpet but also a leading figure in arranging a successful Valencian venue.

Don & Jean Fowkes for accepting the mantel of co-ordinator this was a full day commitment for every day of the tournament. Margaret again for standing as umpire (when not bowling). Markers who for 2 days were prepared to stand for up to 3 games a day if necessary.

Lastly and by no means least Barbara Forshaw for accepting the cleaning equipment responsibilities which had to be cleaned after every game, this included mats, jacks, scoreboards, marking discs, benches and chairs, this was no mean feat and took a volunteer army of over 24 volunteers throughout the tournament. She must have a silver tongue as it really was a mammoth thankless task.

On behalf of the president Dave Taylor he has asked me to thank everybody involved including Santi’s team and the spectators who added to the atmosphere. Thank you one and all I feel it has been a great bonding experience and has made me very proud to be president of LMBC.

Dave Hadaway.