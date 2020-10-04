



The Valencians concluded on Tuesday with the Emerald Isle having a representation in five of the six finals, but luck was not on our side and we had no winners, but well done to all who took part, all finals were great games

Andy Miles men’s singles won by Quesada

Ann Marie Robertson Ladies singles , won by Vistabella

Andy Miles Peta Rhodes Mixed pairs won by Vistabella

Earnie Bennett Gary Ponsford Mens pairs won by Vistabella

Sue Bosworth Andy Miles John Pooley Trips won by Country Bowls

Well done all the winners

Wed saw the start of the Winter league in its hopefully temporary format, playing 6 Pairs.

Emerald Isle played against Celtic Isle the local derby finished 8-6 to Emerald Isle with aggregate of 105 -95

Emerald Isle winners: John and Caroline Smyth 26-7, Russell and Sabrina Marks 26-13, Graham Shoots Brian Kavanagh 18-15

Celtic Isle winners Linda Freeman Jan Bright -22-5, David Jones David Morrison 17-10, Sue Johnson John Pooley 21-20

Our popular SAPS are now in afternoon at 13-30 come and have 2 hours of fun bowling with Shoes, Bowls and coaching if needed all for 5 Euros, and the bar is open as well