



By Andrew Atkinson

Frankie Dettori is concerned about the heavy going ahead of a historic triple bid tilt at winning the Qatar Arc de Triomphe (3.05) on Sunday on board evens money favourite Enable.

“Everything has been fine – it’s just a shame about the ground. She doesn’t much like that ground.

“She prefers the easy side of good, so she can show her class – it is going to be a bit of a slog,” said trainer Gosden.

Six-year-old Enable’s tilt to become the first horse to win the Group One Arc de Triomphe three-times could be thwarted amid the ground expected to be testing after heavy rainfall in France.

“It is drying up – it is tacky – but you might get another shower or two. It is Longchamp, by the River Seine. It is deep,” said Gosden.

Enable came within a length and three-quarters of completing her Arc hat-trick in 2019, and Gosden lauded owner Prince Khalid Abdullah’s decision to give his star another tilt more at an unprecedented trio bid.

“I think Prince Khalid was brave in saying we’ll try again. We’re here and we’re trying.

“Let’s hope she gets a great run round. If she wins, marvellous, if she doesn’t, she couldn’t have done more for racing,” said Gosden.

Gosden also saddles triple Ascot Gold Cup winner Stradivarius (9-2) in the 11 runners field over 1m 3f: “Stradivarius is a similar, wonderful, consistent performer at Group One level.

“If he handles the ground, he will run a big race,” said Gosden.

Ebbing on caution, Gosden said: “Frankie has called me and said it’s pretty desperate ground. May the best horse win.”

*Aidan O’Brien entries Serpentine, Mogul, Sovereign and Japan were declared non runners on Saturday morning.

The post Dettori ‘pretty desperate’ ground concerns ahead of Arc appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.