



PARTIDO INDEPENDENCIA ORIHUELA COSTA – Press Release

Below is a short extract from the release by PSOE, it’s just telling us what we already know.

“Corruption always has a cost, we’ve been paying our city’s #coastalreputational for a decade and today we pay the #costematerial”.

Let us take a look at a few examples. The road that ran across Campoamor beach which collapsed during the storms! There were questions afterwards, why did it happen? Who built it and who was the Councillor at the time that signed it off?

The park at La Regia, the council at the time had big plans and a budget of around €200,000 or more to spend on the project. Signs were put up explaining their objectives, but the signs disappeared.

Then there were questions afterwards. Where did the money go which was referred to in a couple of free papers at the time?

The park at Aguamarina with its many faults and missing items, has the Councillor responsible investigated this?

The Bull Ring in Orihuela city, was only used once after nearly €800,000 spent renovating it, then left to decay, now another several hundred thousand euros renovating it again and for what purpose?

The latest could be the Rubalcava Palace in Orihuela which we have reported on several times and which will cost €2,000,000 or more to renovate and for what purpose?

Another Library, Museum, Auditorium or another Cultural Centre.

There are so many examples we could bring up, we would need to write a book.

Corruption does come at a cost and Orihuela Costa are the people paying for it.

We on the coast cannot trust anybody to treat us as equals, PP, Ciudadanos or PSOE. We are just a source of revenue for them to plunder as and when they want to.

Parties, present and past have and had their chance but repeatedly turned their back on us, failing in their duties.

The Mayor, Deputy Mayor, Councillors, Advisors and the Coordinator for the coast are all guilty of betraying the coast. May 2023 is a date for your diary for the next local elections.

Partido Independencia Orihuela Costa (P.I.O.C.), campaign for Independence for the coast. Together we can achieve Independence if all Residents of the coast pull together as one.