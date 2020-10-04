‘Bumper’ payout for fromthehorsesmouth.info punters!





By Andrew Atkinson

Bumpy Johnson (7-2) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info at Fontwell Park on Saturday landed the races – gaining an emphatic 7 lengths victory!

Trained by David Pipe and ridden by Tom Scudamore, four year old debutant Bumpy Johnson travelled well throughout in the 2m 1f NH Flat race on soft, heavy in places going.

At Wolverhampton’s evening meeting fromthehorsesmouth.info selections Long Haired Lover (1-2) and Sunset Kiss (2-1) both returned to the winning enclosure at the Midlands track.

Long Haired Lover, trained by John Fanshawe and ridden by Daniel Muscutt, gained a nose verdict ahead of Messalina, when getting a nod photo-finish verdict.

Sunset Kiss, trained by Michael Bell and ridden by Callum Shepherd, gained a 2 lengths win over 4-7 odds-on favourite, William Haggas trained Thowq.

