A NEW CUSTOMIZED VEHICLE FOR MOJÁCAR’S LOCAL POLICE





Mojácar Council recently purchased a new, automatic, all-terrain patrol vehicle for their Local Police, specifically designed for the transport of detainees.

With a dividing screen made of high-strength polycarbonate to resist strong impacts, the vehicle has full visibility of the detention area, which has its own lighting, electric fan ventilation, floor drainage and seats with electronic belts.

The new vehicle, is however, completely equipped to perform all service functions, with high intensity, low consumption, advanced optical lights, exterior lettering with special high visibility paint, fire extinguishers and a full first aid kit as well as a large kit of useful accessories.

With a cost of 39,000 Euros, it is already operating as part of the Local Police fleet, which has 6 cars, additional camouflage vehicles and a number of off-road and urban motorbikes. A drone has also been purchased to support control and security tasks.

The 26 Local Police Officers based in Mojácar do an excellent job throughout the year, with a wide range of responsibilities, in addition to ensuring the safety of residents and visitors.

They have taken on general traffic duties in the town, which can cover any road safety matter from breathalyser controls to taking statements and, following the campaigns led by the General Security Directorate.

Two other important ongoing projects for them are the monitoring of school absenteeism and the training courses in the fight against gender abuse. The latter earned them the Andalucían Government’s Menina Award for their pioneering work in the region, providing protection to victims suffering from this serious social problem.

María Luisa Pérez, Mojácar’s Security Councillor added that the purchase of this new vehicle is all part of a continuous updating plan, not just for the vehicle fleet, but also for the equipment used and, staff training courses.