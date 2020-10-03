Urban Artist fromthehorsesmouth.info tip lands EBF Fillies Handicap at Newmarket





Mamba Wamba (11-1), Camile (7-2) from 15-2 fromthehorsesmouth.info each-way selections placed

By Andrew Atkinson

Urban Artist (11-8f) painted a brighter picture for fromthehorsesmouth.info punters on racing’s washout at Ascot on Saturday – when winning the Class 2 EBF Premier Fillies Handicap at Newmarket.

Ridden by champion jockey Oisin Murphy, Urban Artist gained a 2 lengths win over Ice Sprite on the Hughie Morrison trained five year old.

At Redcar fromthehorsesmouth.info each-way selection Camile was placed, when heavily backed from 15-2 to 7-2, to finish third behind Blistering Barney (11-2) and Bad Rabbit (33-1).

Khaloosy (2.50) fromthehorsesmouth.info selection in the Racing TV EBF Stallions Guisborough Listed Stakes was a non-runner.

Mamba Wamba (11-1) selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info finished third behind winner Lullaby Moon (9-2f) in the Class 1, 21-runners William Hill Listed Two Year Old Trophy.

Jockey Jim Crowley, on board Nazeef, winner of the Group 1 Kingdom Of Bahrain Sun Chariot Stakes (Fillies and Mares) at Newmarket, said: “She got into lovely position and the ground was fine.

“She was tough and has kept on improving this year. She’s been a revolution and it’s been a fantastic season.”

Roger Varian trained Wondrous Words (2.10) selected by fromthehorsesmouth.info was a non-runner in the EBF Premier Fillies Handicap.

Ebony Gate (2.54) selected by fromthehorsesmouth.info was a non-runner at Fontwell.

Ascot was abandoned, due to a waterlogged course.

