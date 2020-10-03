Flaminger and The Brothers fromthehorsesmouth.info Fontwell double





By Andrew Atkinson

Flaminger (13-8) and The Brothers (2-1) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info returned a winning double at Fontwell Park on Saturday.

Flaminger landed the Bigmore Will Writing and Estate Planning Handicap Chase.

Trained by Gary Moore and ridden by Joshua Moore, five year old Flaminger gained a length victory ahead of Dustin Des Mottes, to gain a third career win.

The Brothers gallantly battled on to thwart Bad Boy Du Pouldu, to gain a half length victory under Harry Cobden.

Valleres (4.39) Fontwell selected by fromthehorsesmouth.info was a non-runner.

Areehaar, tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info, finished second behind Hunni at Newmarket.

